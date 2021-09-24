Fox News banned Rudy & Andrew Giuliani & won’t do favors for Trump

















Apparently, Rudy Giuliani and his son Andrew are banned from appearing on Fox News and have been for at least three months. They only learned about it the night before the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Pete Hegseth had to call the former mayor to apologize and tell him he was cut from the show for the 9/11 anniversary.

His son Andrew is a gubernatorial candidate and had repeatedly asked to come on Fox but was denied.

Former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, an ally of Guiliani’s, is rarely on the network.

Politico revealed that the order came from the top. After Rudy Giuliani’s statements on Fox about Dominion Voting Systems contributed to the company suing Fox for $1.6 billion, the network began to distance itself.

“Rudy is really hurt because he did a big favor forRUPERT [MURDOCH],” a source close to Giuliani said. “He was instrumental in getting Fox on Time Warner so it could be watched in New York City.” In 1996, Giuliani’s administration advocated for Time Warner to carry the newly launched Fox News Channel, intervening in a dispute between Murdoch and the cable provider, according to Politico.

No one bothered to tell the Giulianis for months.

Dominion Voting Systems has separately sued Giuliani and Fox News for allegedly defaming the company with false election claims — in the case of Fox, for allowing guests like Giuliani to make the claims on its network.

Giuliani has argued his claims about Dominion were “substantially true,” while acknowledging he didn’t understand how the company’s voting software works, according to Business Insider.

He said that people throw fakes during political campaigns. That is certainly true, but only Democrats are allowed to do that now.

“I could not have been more disappointed with the Fox coverage on the 20th anniversary of September 11,” Kerik said in a statement to Playbook. “Then they chose to intentionally ignore Mayor Giuliani who was, and who according to their own coverage for the last two decades was America’s hero on the day and in the aftermath of the attack. Regardless of reasoning, I think this was another demonstration of Fox’s cowering to the far left,” Politico reported.

It’s not just Giuliani. Senior Trump aides have found it difficult to get bookings on Fox News or even coverage of stories that are damaging to their enemies or positive for Trump, Politico reports.

“They’re not doing us any favors,” said one Trump aide.

Fox is virulently anti-Trump and they are actually worse now than they were. Lachlan Murdoch, who runs Fox News, is a leftist like his brother James. He’s probably not caving to pressure. It’s what he believes. James has been quoted as saying he’d like Fox to become “respectable,” and planned to buy Sky News, using it to overthrow his own network.

