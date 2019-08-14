Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo Has a Fredo History

Chis Cuomo has suggested or said the President is a white supremacist, a racist, a homophobe, a sexist, for years, but he freaked out when someone called him “Fredo.” Cuomo trashed the Covington kids on air as “victims of their own choices” after a leftist Native American banged a drum in his face to intimidate him, but don’t call him Fredo.

He was going to throw a man down the stairs for calling him Fredo and claiming he thought it was his name.

Absurdly, Fredo, I mean Chris, said it’s the ‘n’ word to an Italian.

Listen to the guest call Donald Jr. ‘Fredo’ in January without a word from Cuomo:

.@ananavarro slams Don Jr. for likening border wall to zoo fence: He's an "entitled, rich, spoiled little brat whose only call to fame is being his daddy's son."

"[D]addy kept Fredo back home…Who cares what [he] says. I don't want to talk about that entitled little brat."

Chris C. actually is Fredo. Listen to him sound like Fredo on the clip where he threatens the man.

HE CALLED HIMSELF FREDO ONCE

The NY Post reported that Cuomo called himself Fredo once and his host agreed. But…but…it’s the ‘n’ word.

Cuomo was interviewed by Curtis Sliwa on his AM 970 radio show in January 2010 about whether his brother Andrew might seek the Democratic nomination for governor.

Sliwa said he dubbed the Cuomo family “la Cuomo Nostra.”

“There is a group of people — politicos — who always hint they might run, but not necessarily plunge all the way, and they are members of la Cuomo.”

“Who am I, then, Fredo?” Cuomo asked in response.

“Yes, exactly,” Sliwa said. “So you better be careful that your brother Andrew doesn’t kiss you on both cheeks and then all of a sudden they take you out on the middle of the lake and where’s Chris?”

“He kisses me plenty because he’s a great big brother,” Cuomo said.

CNN DEFENDS

A CNN Vice President and Spokesperson defended Fredo by launching an attack on the other Trump brother who said and did nothing wrong. That’s quite a defense!