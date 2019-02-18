Chris Wallace Brings Up George Bush to a Trump Aide — Bad Idea!

Fox News’ Chris Wallace repeatedly grilled Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller on President Donald Trump‘s declaration of a national emergency on the southern border. He obviously doesn’t approve, but this is the man who said the Green New Deal is a “heck of a good idea.” How do you take him seriously ever again after hearing that?

At one point, Miller asked him a question and Wallace said, “You know, the joy of this is that I get to ask you questions, you don’t get to ask me.”

Then Wallace got to former President George W. Bush. Miller feels Bush betrayed the American people.

THE BETRAYAL OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

“As you know, when George Bush came into office, illegal immigration total doubled from six million to twelve million by the time he left office,” Miller said. “That represented an astonishing betrayal of the American people. I’m not gonna sit here today and tell you that George Bush defended this country on the southern border because he did not.”

Statistics back him up.

Watch:

WALLACE RANTED IT’S NOT A CRISIS

Wallace then pointed out that most drugs are seized at the ports of entry and more come across on visa overstays than illegal crossings. Wallace produced stats showing 303,916 crossed illegally in 2017. That’s a lot of people and he dismissed it as if it doesn’t matter.

Those are the ones we caught. That comes to 832 people a day, every day. And we don’t have a clue as to who these people are.

It this isn’t a crisis, what is? And they should get after visa overstays also. As for the illegals caught at ports of entry, Miller explained that is because it’s where they are checked.

THIS IS A LONGER CLIP

THIS IS WHAT OBAMA’S BORDER CHIEF THINKS ABOUT THE CRISIS

