Chris Wallace Rushed to the Door to Outrun the Man with the Axe

As reported, CNN CEO Mark Thompson is coming down with the hatchet to make CNN Great Again. Rumors had it that it would mostly affect production staff but on-air ‘talent’ as well. Puck had the exclusive.

On Monday, Chris Wallace, 77, claimed he was leaving his anchor’s chair and $7 million salary to start his own podcast and build the future of streaming. Podcasting is where many unemployed broadcasters go these days. Even the most naive could not believe Wallace, who has a history of misstating facts. Who can forget how he bragged about Christine Blasey Ford being so “credible, credible, she’s very credible” as she told a ridiculous factless story about Justice Kavanaugh?

The planted story on Monday announcing Wallace’s departure depicted him as the LeBron of news reporting when his audience is paltry on a good day. On Tuesday, Fox had 11 million viewers, and it shook up competing networks that rely on an endless stream of hate Trump reports.

Puck has the back story on that.

Thompson was going to cancel both of Wallace’s shows. He planned to offer him an analyst position and a lot less money.

Wallace had only 450,000 viewers and a mere 85,000 in the prized 25 to 54-year-old demo.

He didn’t leave. He rushed to the door he was shown.

He was never right anyway. he was dishonest or incompetent, we cannot say which.

Trump Derangement Syndrome broke Chris Wallace: “I didn’t think I was ever going to witness a debate as devastating as the back in June, where Joe Biden basically tanked his reelection campaign. I think tonight was just as devastating.” pic.twitter.com/tsVcW4Fltg — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 11, 2024

