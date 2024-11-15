Donald Trump Names His Communication & Personnel Directors

President-elect Trump announced his new Director of Communications and his new Director of the Presidential Personnel Office.

Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s communications director, will be his communications director and will also serve as the president’s assistant.

Sergio Gor, who ran a pro-Trump Super PAC, will be his director of the presidential personnel office. He will also serve as the presidential assistant.

They are competent and helped Trump rise from the ashes in an amazing comeback, which, to be fair, was aided by the silliness of Kamala Harris as the opponent.

He is still hiring people who won’t betray him much to the fury of the media. They prefer disloyal people.

NEW: President Trump announces the hiring of @StevenCheung as Director of Communications and @SergioGor as Director of the Presidential Personnel Office. pic.twitter.com/i4mFAQfskX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 15, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email