Infowars is back, perhaps very temporarily. The judge did not like the illegal process that was followed.

Alex Jones said the sale was illegal and is now under investigation. It was a secret auction and proper notices were not filed.

MASSIVE BOMBSHELL: Illegal Sale of InfoWars Now Under Criminal Investigation– Alex Jones Set To Break MASSIVE NEWS LIVE ON AIR NOW Watch & share this live feed like your future depends on it, because it does! https://t.co/y5NVI4w0XW — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 15, 2024

Original Story

Yesterday, Infowars was bought by the satire site The Onion. It was immediately taken down, and the owners planned to make it into a completely different site.

Jones said in a post to social media Thursday that Infowars was shut down and bought by The Onion. The Sandy Hook families won a defamation suit for over $1 billion against Jones in 2022 after they said Jones used his platform to push conspiracy theories that the 2012 mass shooting that killed 20 children and six adults was a hoax.

The amount of the winning bid was not disclosed in court records. The sale is still subject to approval in court, and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez said at a hearing Thursday that he had concerns about how the auction was conducted.

“I personally don’t care who wins the auction,” Lopez said. “I just care about the process.”

Hours later, Alex Jones came onto the X site he is using for communications, Alex Jones Network, to say the judge in the case was angry about the way it was done. He blocked the sale until he reviewed it.

Jones said it was not sold. It appears to have been sold. However, they might not have followed the court’s orders.

Legal Bombshell: Judge Blocks Sale Of InfoWars, Slams How Auction Was Conducted! Alex Jones Reveals Shocking Details Follow us @AJNlive pic.twitter.com/Vc9X8OwJmW — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 15, 2024

WATCH: InfoWars Host Chase Geiser Gives His Statement On Today’s Hijacking of InfoWars & The Immediate Massive Launch of The Alex Jones Network Share & Follow @AJNlive NOW! pic.twitter.com/hSq9D7UmcJ — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) November 15, 2024

