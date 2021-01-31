Christian group suspended from Twitter for improper phrasing

In recent weeks tech giants like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Google have been censuring mostly conservative voices on social media platforms, including former President Donald Trump and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

They speak with one voice as does our media for the most part.

“You can now add Focus on the Family’s The Daily Citizen to the list,” Jim Daly, president of the organization, wrote in a blog last week.

This past week, Twitter locked The Daily Citizen for an alleged rules violation, specifically that we had posted “hateful” content. It’s simply not true. We did no such thing.

At issue was a Tweet pointing to a story about Dr. Rachel Levine, a biological man, President Biden’s controversial nominee for Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The tweet included the following sentence: “Dr. Levine is a transgender woman, that is, a man who believes he is a woman.”

It seems, according to Twitter, simply acknowledging biological fact is now “hateful.”

Daly said they appealed to Twitter over the suspension, but the appeal was denied. They are back on Twitter, but they may not say a biological male transgender thinks he’s a woman. He now is a woman says the no-science-for-us Twitter Nazis of flat-earthers.

