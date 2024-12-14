What Is the Government Hiding? Drones are Nuke Detectors?

Democrats and Republicans are finally and fully united on something. The government needs to tell us what is going on with the drones over New Jersey and now other states.

An account now deleted claimed they are nuke detectors. That isn’t fantastical, given our borders were wide open for four years, and we are trying to wage war with the world at the same time.

It sounds plausible.

This account was deleted (@JerseyFutures), yet it’s the most believable reason I’ve seen for all these drones. pic.twitter.com/sUmgAOBtJE — Bob’s News (@dyversityhire) December 14, 2024

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is calling for federal action after drone activity caused Stewart Airfield to shut down for an hour.

New Jersey State Senator John Bramnick has had enough.

He said it has reached the “point of almost insanity. You think about a United States senator who has to go out with the local police to look for drones. That’s where the United States senator is getting information. We had a briefing from the state police. The Colonel the state police, he was frustrated. He had no idea where these drones are coming from. Not only did I call for a limited state of emergency and the FAA shutting down the airspace for drones, but also having the Department of Defense come in and answer questions.”

He wants the Department of Defense to come in and answer questions.

“If the Department of Defense doesn’t know where the origins are for these so-called drones, then we’re in trouble. We always thought that if there was something in the air the size of a car, that the Department of Defense would know where it came from…”

It’s shaking his belief in government.

“You know, I have a general belief in government, but this is taking me to the end of my belief that government is really being honest. Now, there’s been some apparently Top, Top Secret briefings…with Congress people. Now they come out of that, and I heard Josh got him or come at the representative, and he said, Well, I’m not getting a lot of information, but I don’t think it’s a threat. So, my guess is there is information, but they’re holding it back.

“And now what you have is panic, originally, some questions. Now you have serious, serious concerns, and at the next point, somebody is going to do something stupid, so the Department of Defense has to come clean with the American public.

He made note of the government’s insulting excuses as if we are all morons.

“The FBI says they have no evidence of malicious activity or intent in these drone flights. What is it that they might not be telling us, and why? Well, no evidence that this is a threat. What does that mean, right? How does that help an average citizen understand no evidence of a threat. You mean they didn’t do anything sinister yet?

“I have no top-secret clearance based on what I’ve seen so far; looking out my window, it doesn’t appear to be a threat to our country, okay? Why? Well, because I looked out the window. That’s all I’m getting from the federal government. And every, every single person, Democrat or Republican, has been calling for the same thing. That’s why I have some concern that there is something very secret going on. Because why haven’t they? People with the technology have no idea, except it’s not if they’re saying it’s not a threat.”

The government doesn’t want us to know, and that means knowing could make us more afraid.

“Why would the government allow United States senator be so frustrated? We heard this from both sides of the aisle. Now, that brings to me to the point that whatever these drones are doing, the government really doesn’t want us to know that. What that must mean is they’re more concerned with us getting knowledge and being afraid of that information than having no knowledge and having all these questions. That’s why I’m worried about it.”

He said there is no way the government doesn’t know what they are.

Watch:

JUST IN: NJ State Senator suggests the federal gov. is hiding something so massive involving the drones that they are forced to cover it up in fear of all-out panic from the public. The comments were made by State Sen. Jon Bramnick on NewsNation. “There must be something going… pic.twitter.com/77hfXnEkWp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 14, 2024

