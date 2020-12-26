Christmas Ruined for 13 People Shot in Chicago in One Day

Christmas was ruined for 13 people who were shot in Chicago on Wednesday, just one day before Christmas Eve. Apparently no one takes a holiday in the crime-ridden city.



Two women were wounded, one seriously, while they sat in their car at a red light at 1:20 pm. Another car pulled up alongside them and fired multiple shots into the women’s car. One woman was shot in the face.



An hour later a 23-year-old man was ambushed as he left his home. His assailant came out from behind a dumpster and shot him.



Around 3 pm on Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the back. The boy was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown assailant shot him.



Moments later, a 31-year-old man was critically wounded in another shooting. As he stood on a sidewalk, an unknown man got out of a car and stated shooting at him. The man was hit in the abdomen and back.



A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach during a fight at 7 pm. An hour later, two young men were shot as they sat inside their home on Wednesday. Shots were fired from outside the home. Both the 18- and 19-year-old men were hit but not seriously injured.



Late Wednesday night a 26-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery. The victim took himself to the hospital and is listed in good condition.



Surely Christmas was ruined for these people and the other victims of Wednesday’s violence. That doesn’t even count the six people who were shot the day before. One of those victims died after he was shot in the chest.



CHILDREN AND THE ELDERLY NOT IMMUNE TO VIOLENCE



Tuesday evening a 14-year-old boy in Chicago received minor injuries when he was shot in the hand by an assailant.



A senior citizen was shot on Tuesday morning. A stray bullet struck the 65-year-old woman as she sat in her home. Another woman was shot in her home the same afternoon as multiple shots were fired into her residence.



We’ve come to expect shootings and murders of black men between the ages of 17 and 25. But the frequency of children, teenagers, women, and the elderly being shot is increasing. It’s become so common place that no one even raises an eyebrow anymore.



SHOOTINGS MAKE NOT SO MERRY CHRISTMAS ELSEWHERE



In Baltimore, Maryland, 13 people have been killed just since last Saturday. One of the murders happened on Christmas Day. One man was killed and another man and two women were injured in the same incident.



Two 20-year-old men were murdered in Philadelphia in two separate incidents on Christmas Eve. One of the young men was shot five times. I wonder if his Christmas gifts can be returned for a full refund.



Two people were killed and three others injured in four separate shootings in Detroit on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



One man was killed and another wounded during a shootout just after midnight on Christmas Day at a Long Island, New York homeless shelter. Children were present during the shooting.



NO END IN SIGHT



There are multiple reports similar to these in cities all across the country on and around Christmas. It ruined Christmas not just for the victims, but for their families as well.



This doesn’t bode well for the shooting and murder totals in large Democrat-run cities. The staggering black-on-black crime rates there have gone largely unnoticed by BLM. And we’re still days away from New Year’s Eve.



Protesters and rioters have destroyed scores of businesses and public buildings across the country. But apparently even they are afraid to venture into gang-held neighborhoods infested with crime.



If armed rioters and BLM won’t go into these crime-ridden cities, then there’s no hope to end the violence. There have been multiple calls for Social Justice, but there is no justice for the people of Chicago, or Philadelphia, or Detroit, or (your city here).





