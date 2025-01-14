Christopher Wray Had to Raid Mar-a-Lago & Treat the Trumps Like Mobsters

Christopher Wray was on ‘60 Minutes‘ this past Sunday. Judging from the interview, he wants the public to believe he had no choice but to raid Mar-a-Lago without warning. He had to raid the former President’s home and go through Melania’s underwear drawer and Barron’s sock drawers. The FBI had to take Donald Trump’s birth certificate with them.

He didn’t tell the FBI to do that to Joe Biden. Biden stole secret documents from a SCIF and did it as a Senator and a Vice President. It was illegal for Biden to do it.

In Trump’s case, he can declassify any document he wants. He took the documents, as most Presidents do, to write his memoir.

The Key Part of the Interview

Christopher Wray told Scott Pelley during a Sunday ’60 Minutes’ interview that “…ultimately all we can do at the FBI is make sure that we stay focused on doing the work in the right way. Following our rules and not letting preferences, partisan or otherwise, drive or taint the approach.”

Scott Pelley: And were those the rules followed in starting the investigations against the president-elect?

Christopher Wray: We tried very hard to make sure that we’ve stayed faithful to those principals and those rules in every investigation that I can think of that’s been occurring on my watch.

Scott Pelley: Trump is also livid about the FBI search in 2022 for classified files at his home. A Trump lawyer certified that all classified papers had been returned to the government. But the FBI said later it found 72 documents marked top secret or secret— at least one about U.S. military strength.

Christopher Wray: I want to be careful not to discuss too many of the specifics of an investigation. But what I can tell you is that– part of the FBI’s job is to safeguard classified information. And when we learn that information, classified material, is not being properly stored, we have a duty to act. And I can tell you that in investigations like this one, a search warrant is not and here was not anybody’s first choice.

We always try to pursue, invariably try to pursue the least intrusive means: first trying to get the information back voluntarily, then with a subpoena. And only if, after all that, we learn that the agents haven’t been given all of the classified material and in fact those efforts have been frustrated, even obstructed, then our agents are left with no choice but to go to a federal judge, make a probable cause showing, and get a search warrant. And that’s – that’s what happened here.

Wray is truly a disgrace to the FBI. He is incapable of being truthful, perhaps even to himself.

Scott Pelley: What influence did the Biden White House have on any of these Trump investigations?

Christopher Wray: I haven’t had any interaction with the Biden White House about investigations into the former president.

Scott Pelley: Anybody at the FBI?

Christopher Wray: Not to my knowledge.

He knows that isn’t true. There is much evidence that the White House communicated with Jack Smith’s office, Fani Willis’s, and others. Biden has made it clear he is behind it.

Wray tries to pursue the least obtrusive means? Tell that to Roger Stone, James O’Keefe, and J6 protesters who merely walked through the Capitol. They were raided just before dawn in many cases, with vans of armed agents terrifying the occupants. In Stone’s case, they alerted CNN. With James O’Keefe, they threw him up against a wall in his underwear and wouldn’t let him get dressed.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email