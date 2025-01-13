Military Age Men Illegally in the UK Exceed Available Soldiers

The West is importing armies of young men from countries that hate us. For some reason, nearly half of America can’t see the danger in this, or they’re apathetic. Look at what is going on in the UK. It’s going on here.

“Despite spending fifty-four billion pounds a year on defense, the number of military-aged males that have entered the United Kingdom illegally via small boats now exceeds the total available soldiers to the British army.”

The stats as of September 2023 (notice the millions of single adults (We know they are mostly males) ):

Many people coming in are from Russia, Iran, China, and other unfriendly countries.

In September 2023, we had 7.5 million Illegal Crossers in the US; 5.18 million were Single Adults.

They recorded the following now, but it doesn’t count all the people Biden brought in by plane or who sneaked in.


