Chuck Schumer Exploits Canada’s Brush Fires to Stir Hysteria

Canada has suffered through dry weather and the brush fires are raging,. The smoke has come to New York. Chuck Schumer is pretending it is because we haven’t done enough for climate change.

No one denies the climate is changing, but giving money to fascist politicians won’t help at all.

No one has done more than Canada. They are the only nation with a carbon tax, and they’ve succeeded in achieving nothing.

Across Canada several provinces and territories are experiencing a severe wildfire season, and the effects are already widespread.

“Current June projections indicate the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity across most of the country throughout the 2023 wildland fire season due to ongoing drought and long-range forecasts for warm temperatures. For June, warm and dry conditions will increase wildfire risk in most of Canada from British Columbia and Yukon eastward into western Quebec and the Atlantic region. During July, wildfire potential is expected to expand into Yukon, although the eastern edge will recede from western Quebec into central Ontario,” reports Natural Resources Canada.

The fascist politicians are using this event to stir up hysteria so they can rob you of your freedoms and money. Don’t fall for it. They do not know how to change the climate, and they’re blowing the money.

Check out this clip – is this what you want?

Never let a good crisis go to waste.

It’s pretty smokey here on Long Island, but maybe instead of using it to further your false agenda, you could try apprehending the arsonist who started it all. Do you have his number? Trudeau might. 👇 https://t.co/VLWI5ichRP — Dr. Mari Nara⚕ (@marinarapatriot) June 7, 2023

Current visual of air quality conditions in Manhattan. Please be careful if you are spending a lot of time outdoors. #NewYorkCity #NYCwithTheMayor pic.twitter.com/Wn5UOotnW7 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 7, 2023

This is a live view of Midtown Manhattan. This is due to Canadian wildfires. New York City is currently second only to Delhi, India for the worst air quality and pollution out of 100 tracked countries, according to Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. pic.twitter.com/T3SkychEHW — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) June 7, 2023

Latest live view of Lower Manhattan via @EarthCam. 1:00pm, June 7th, 2023. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/TywoO7eBRc — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) June 7, 2023

This is a view of Midtown Manhattan taken from Hoboken NJ just last week. And this is how it looks today from the exact same spot. #NYC #smoke #wildfires #transition #AirPollution pic.twitter.com/F8N1qqCvr0 — Dan Martland (@DanTVusa) June 7, 2023

Long Island doesn’t have it as bad yet. A lot of people are wearing masks.

Long Island is covered in smoke from the Canadian wildfires: “This is so messed up. It smells like someone’s got their fireplace on 90.” pic.twitter.com/sbxo7T7Tcg — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 7, 2023

Suffolk County is getting bad now. Outside it’s like sticking your head up against the fireplace with the fire going.



Upstate New York is facing similar conditions.

Wondering how bad the smoke is in upstate ny? This has been what the suns looked like for the past 24 hours. Smoke so thick I can see it rolling through the pastures. Don’t want to breathe this in but someone’s gotta water the crops 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MhYfMJn0iG — lilly🪴 (@skynoer) June 7, 2023

