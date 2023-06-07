Chuck Schumer Exploits Canada’s Brush Fires to Stir Hysteria

By
M Dowling
-
1
5

Canada has suffered through dry weather and the brush fires are raging,. The smoke has come to New York. Chuck Schumer is pretending it is because we haven’t done enough for climate change.

No one denies the climate is changing, but giving money to fascist politicians won’t help at all.

No one has done more than Canada. They are the only nation with a carbon tax, and they’ve succeeded in achieving nothing.

Across Canada several provinces and territories are experiencing a severe wildfire season, and the effects are already widespread.

“Current June projections indicate the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity across most of the country throughout the 2023 wildland fire season due to ongoing drought and long-range forecasts for warm temperatures. For June, warm and dry conditions will increase wildfire risk in most of Canada from British Columbia and Yukon eastward into western Quebec and the Atlantic region. During July, wildfire potential is expected to expand into Yukon, although the eastern edge will recede from western Quebec into central Ontario,” reports Natural Resources Canada.

The fascist politicians are using this event to stir up hysteria so they can rob you of your freedoms and money. Don’t fall for it. They do not know how to change the climate, and they’re blowing the money.

Check out this clip – is this what you want?

Canada is a fascist dictatorship. Where you will be fined and jailed for opposing Trudeau’s WEF agenda.
by u/PachelbelDC in walkaway

Never let a good crisis go to waste.

Long Island doesn’t have it as bad yet. A lot of people are wearing masks.

Suffolk County is getting bad now. Outside it’s like sticking your head up against the fireplace with the fire going.

Upstate New York is facing similar conditions.


1 Comment
From crisis to crisis…never let any, forget a 'good one', go to waste…

