Chuck Schumer fearmongering

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is doing everything he can to stop the appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. He’s fearmongering and bellowing for the cameras.

In one tweet, he said, “If it’s too dangerous to have the Senate in session, it’s too dangerous for committee hearings.”

We didn’t know that you could catch COVID over the Internet.

Conference Chairman @SenJohnBarrasso: The Democrats have truly become unhinged. Chuck Schumer’s theatrics and fearmongering regarding Judge Amy Coney Barrett are baseless. Once again, the Democrats are going down the low road of personally attacking nominees for the Court. pic.twitter.com/6bx3qgrP6o — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) September 30, 2020