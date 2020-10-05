Chuck Schumer fearmongering

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is doing everything he can to stop the appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. He’s fearmongering and bellowing for the cameras.

In one tweet, he said, “If it’s too dangerous to have the Senate in session, it’s too dangerous for committee hearings.”

He tweeted frantically, “If it’s too reckless and dangerous to have the Senate in session, it’s too reckless and dangerous for committee hearings to continue.”

We didn’t know that you could catch COVID over the Internet.

Watch:

