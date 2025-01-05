Speaker Johnson Details Plans in His 1st Interview Since Election

Maria Bartiromo spoke with Speaker Johnson in his first interview since his re-election. He said the House plans to be ready for President Trump to act on day 1. He said some issues are so common sense that they might get some Democrat votes.

The first items on the agenda are securing the border, providing resources to the Border Patrol, and getting dangerous criminals out of the country. The plan is to switch over to the economy immediately.

The largest tax increase in US history is expected to occur next year, and they hope to stop that. Red tape will be reduced and eliminated, the Deep State will be dismantled, and the energy sector will be revved up. The debt ceiling will be dealt with.

They plan to do much of this in reconciliation so they don’t have to deal with Chuck Schumer.

The House wants to do this by April or Memorial Day. He said they know how to bring back the economy.

Johnson said millions of illegal aliens have come across, and he believes terror cells as well.

Unlike other Speakers, Johnson has kept the lines of communication with conservatives open.

The certification vote is on January 6, and House members were told to stay in town because a snowstorm is expected.

Speaker Johnson said that all the red lights are flashing and that we need to get all of Donald Trump’s nominees appointed.

Watch:

First interview with Speaker Johnson since winning the speakership a second time pic.twitter.com/OjEUc6ohJ5 — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) January 5, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email