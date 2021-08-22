Chuck Schumer whoops it up as Kabul burns & America fails

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who didn’t say anything as elderly died in nursing homes near his residence, is now dancing and whooping it up as Americans are stranded in Kabul. They face torture and death. Where’s all that humanitarianism, caring, and love we hear is a staple of the Democrat communist party? Why isn’t he calling out his president to do something.

Joe Biden won’t even let our soldiers leave the airport to rescue American citizens and allies.

It’s not just Kabul falling, America is falling in the eyes of the world.

Watch:

He really cares about Haiti though.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was no bargain himself, sent UK troops to Afghanistan in 2001. He described the US withdrawal as “tragic, dangerous, and unnecessary.”  He said the decision was made “in obedience to an imbecilic slogan about ending ‘the forever wars'”

Biden-Harris-Haines-Sullivan-Rice-Klain-Milley-Austin-mess:

Kabul This Morning

Palestinians are now emboldened.


