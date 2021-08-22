Chuck Schumer whoops it up as Kabul burns & America fails

















Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who didn’t say anything as elderly died in nursing homes near his residence, is now dancing and whooping it up as Americans are stranded in Kabul. They face torture and death. Where’s all that humanitarianism, caring, and love we hear is a staple of the Democrat communist party? Why isn’t he calling out his president to do something.

Joe Biden won’t even let our soldiers leave the airport to rescue American citizens and allies.

It’s not just Kabul falling, America is falling in the eyes of the world.

Watch:

Having fun while his party oversees death and destruction in Kabul https://t.co/maSR5CCSXa — IndependentSentinel.com (@indiesentinel) August 22, 2021

I watched this, so now you have to see it too. pic.twitter.com/gDxCPiVlyK — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 22, 2021

He really cares about Haiti though.

I met today with the Haitian Ambassador together with elected officials and members of the Haitian diaspora in NY My heart breaks for the people of Haiti people who have already endured so much I’m going to continue working with the Biden admin to do everything we can to help pic.twitter.com/vRYRIjUj0Z — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 21, 2021

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was no bargain himself, sent UK troops to Afghanistan in 2001. He described the US withdrawal as “tragic, dangerous, and unnecessary.” He said the decision was made “in obedience to an imbecilic slogan about ending ‘the forever wars'”

Biden-Harris-Haines-Sullivan-Rice-Klain-Milley-Austin-mess:

A US soldier distributes water to children near the entrance to Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan this afternoon. Dehydration is a huge problem, along with a complete lack of sanitation facilities. pic.twitter.com/sKv2ZGgPib — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 22, 2021

Kabul This Morning

Nesr the entrance to the secure area of Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/6hy7bSCCu6 — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 22, 2021

Footage from the North Gate of Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan taken earlier today by 🇩🇪 German national @Latifah86137904 who feels her government have forgotten about her and other Germans seeking evacuation. pic.twitter.com/Onou3qynUc — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 22, 2021

Palestinians are now emboldened.

Palestinians have been emboldened by the Taliban. They’re trying to breach the Israeli border again. pic.twitter.com/mLJaSdin0g — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 21, 2021

