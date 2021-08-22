Taliban rape dead bodies, are taking a woman from every family

















An Afghan woman who made it to India from Afghanistan revealed that the Taliban has sex with dead bodies, OpIndian reports.

The woman, called Muscan, worked in the police force in Afghanistan, and went to India in fear of her life.

She revealed that Taliban either picked up women or shot them. Muskan revealed that a woman was picked up by the Taliban only yesterday. According to her, they want women from every family.

“When we were there, we received numerous warnings. If you go to work, you are under threat, your family is under threat. After one warning, they would stop giving any warning.”

She continued, “They rape dead bodies too. They don’t care whether the person is dead or alive… Can you imagine this?” Muskan said that if any woman worked for the government, they would suffer a terrible fate.

Additionally, the co-founder of the lone all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan has set fire to all documents of her students seeking to protect them and their families amidst the renewed fears of persecution of women in the country following the takeover by the Taliban.

