CIA Woketards made other recruitment ads! Watch in horror!









If you haven’t seen the new CIA recruitment videos, you’ve missed Woketards at their worst.

One ad has been widely mocked. It shows a new employee spouting her qualifications off throughout the ad:

“I am a woman of color”

“I am a cisgender millennial”

“I have been diagnosed with a generalized anxiety disorder”

“I am intersectional”

This is the CIA mission:

At the CIA, our mission is to preempt threats and further U.S. national security objectives by:

Collecting foreign intelligence that matters; Producing objective all-source analysis; Conducting effective covert action as directed by the president; and Safeguarding the secrets that help keep our Nation safe.



What does being an intersectional woman of color with anxiety issues have to do with that mission?

I know! This is how they ruin the CIA! They’ve ruined everything else. They’ve ruined the DOJ, the FBI, football, basketball, they’re working on baseball, movies, education, and now they can ruin the CIA.

WATCH THE OTHER ADS

The CIA isn’t supposed to do anything on US soil but apparently, they do. Check out this clip below.

The ads show the operatives learning how to play games in the library. The employees look like former Buzzfeed or HuffPo workers, says Mark Dice.

You only saw one CIA video, look at others in the clip below, it’s SICK.

Is this the agency that can defeat the Chinese Communist Party? We think we are so screwed!!!

Watch:

