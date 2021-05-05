Trump seems to have put up a rudimentary communications platform









It looks like Donald Trump has published a communications platform in a rudimentary state. It’s on his personal Save America site. Only Donald Trump can post but people can share his comments on Twitter, Facebook, and so on.

We think it won’t be long before social media platforms ban sharing. They’ll say he isn’t allowed to get around their ban.

Some of his comments:

Heartwarming to read new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney of the great State of Wyoming. She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen. They never liked her much, but I say she’ll never run in a Wyoming election again!

So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off the stage at the Utah Republican State Convention. They are among the earliest to have figured this guy out, a stone cold loser!

Please explain to the Democrats and RINOs that the reason Texas-06 completely shut out Democrats in Saturday’s Jungle Primary is because of my Endorsement of Susan Wright, who surged last week after receiving it. The Democrats were shut out and now it will be a contest between two Republicans, a very big win. It would be nice, however, if the pundits and Fake News Media would state the real reason for this unprecedented (Democrats have never been shut out before) victory!

I don’t know if people really find this productive. We’ll find out.

It’s not clear if the website will become a full-fledged social media platform or if something else is in the works. Currently, it’s not possible to create user accounts or reply to Trump’s posts, and Trump is the only poster.

Tomorrow, Facebook’s Supreme Court will announce whether or not Donald Trump will be allowed back onto Facebook. But, be aware that today, Black Lives Matter basically threatened social media. They want DJT banned or else. They’ll probably paint offenders as racists.

Hopefully, DJT will expand this or develop another platform that people will be able to use like Twitter.

Since being de-platformed, Trump has relied on sending out emailed statements to issue endorsements and offer criticisms of certain politicians.

In March, a former Trump campaign advisor, Corey Lewandowski, said the former president will launch a social media website in three or four months. We might be able to infer that this isn’t all we will see.

