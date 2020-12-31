Citizen probe found thousands of illegal votes in Arizona – updated

Updated article to include the full video
A citizen investigation uncovered thousands of illegal votes in Arizona. The voter rolls are corrupt.
At the Arizona State Capitol, in Phoenix, AZ on Wednesday, December 30th, 2020, 6:00 pm, the We the People, a citizen’s alliance, revealed evidence of voter fraud in the state.
They called for a recall of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors who are blocking all efforts at transparency.
“Hundreds of Arizona volunteers have been on the ground, knocking on doors, and collecting declarations in a bi-partisan march to find truth in Arizona. The results of this investigation should have all citizens of Arizona outraged” – Director of Citizens Investigation, Liz Harris, “This is not a matter of family members sending in ballots, some of these people still have the physical ballot on hand! How did these votes get counted?”
Watch at about 1:20 for details:
🔴 LIVE: Citizen Investigation Uncovers Thousands of Illegal Votes in Arizona https://t.co/3Hyy33qt7Z
— NTD News (@news_ntd) December 31, 2020
