Hilaria waved a flamenco fan around at her Spanish wedding, said her Bostonian parents couldn’t pronounce ‘Baldddwinnn’

The Hilaria Baldwin story just keeps getting better and better. The Daily Mail reports that when they married, they waved flamenco fans around, and wed saying ‘si.’ The names in their rings were engraved in Spanish. Hilarious Hilaria told Vanity Fair that her parents couldn’t pronounce her new married name.

Her Boston family couldn’t pronounce her Anglo name?

Hilaria Baldwin’s wedding to Alec Baldwin on June 30, 2012, was a Spanish celebration. The couple married at Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in Manhattan, with the nuptials including readings in both English and Spanish.

She wore a long white mantilla with lace embroidering the crown of her head, a traditional Spanish lace veil.

The Bostonian later said, “I liked that I brought in a bit of my culture.”

During their vows, Hilaria is seen waving a flamenco hand fan. They exchanged wedding bands with ‘somos un buen equipo’ – we are a good team – inscribed inside.

In November 2012, Hilaria spoke with Vanity Fair España, telling how her family couldn’t understand how to pronounce her new last name Baldwin.

She said, “I had to repeat it to my family three times: Baldddwinnn. And the third time they said, ‘Oh, we already know who it is! Why didn’t you pronounce it right the first time?'”

Although they retired to Spain in 2011, Hilaria’s parents spent most of their lives in the United States. Her mother is a fourth-generation Massachusetts resident, and her father’s family ties go back to the American Revolution.

Si!

She still feigns a Spanish accent.

Several former classmates confirmed that Hilaria was raised in Weston, Massachusetts, by professor parents without a hint of a foreign accent.

Her name is Hilary.

“I went to high school with her. Genuinely lovely person, I recall, but fully a white girl from Cambridge,” one wrote.

Another added, “I went to high school with her. She was perfectly nice and serious about ballroom dancing. Her name was indeed Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she did not have her current accent.”

Hilary really planned this scam for the long term.