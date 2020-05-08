Pelosi enraged Flynn is not going down, claims DOJ’s politicized, but read the filing yourself

Democrats are enraged today that the Michael Flynn case was dropped by the FBI. Rep. Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, plans to investigate Attorney General Bill Barr. Democrats are claiming the DOJ is politicized under Barr when the exact opposite is true.

Former NSA Michael Flynn was a victim of a politicized FBI under James Comey.

DEMS ARE ENRAGED

House Speaker Pelosi is furious. “Barr’s politicization of justice knows no bounds. Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators in the face of overwhelming evidence – but now, Barr’s Justice Department is dropping the case to continue to cover up for the president,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Overruling the Special Counsel is without precedent and without respect for the rule of law.”

House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer linked to the NY Times story announcing the DOJ’s decision with this tweet, “President Trump doesn’t care about you. He doesn’t care about your health. He doesn’t care about your family. He doesn’t care about testing. He just cares that his cronies are taken care of.”

Flynn was framed and every American should care about that. The fact that the Democrat Party is completely politicized is a sad and sorry fact.

Bill Barr explained the decision by his investigator which he backed up.

THANK YOU Bill Barr for defending rule of law. Obama DOJ & FBI were tragically politicized & weaponized. As notes reveal, was a partisan investigation into Flynn, trying to entrap him or “get him fired.” It takes COURAGE for AG to demand accountability, knowing the press frenzy. https://t.co/tqLEj6uDSM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

Last night on his show, Tucker Carlson did a good job dealing with the new false mantra from the left — the DOJ is politicized under Bill Barr:

SUMMARY OF THE CASE

In the motion, the DOJ states that the FBI case relies on the perjury by Michael Flynn to be “materially false” and have “probative weight,” whereby the statement being made is “likely to influence the tribunal in making a determination required to be made.” Lots of lawyer talk, but what they are saying is he didn’t just lie, he lied to deceive and that is the basis for the complaint.

After a careful review of the investigation and based on new evidence, the case against General Flynn can no longer be made. There is no predicate for the case — they had no reason to investigate.

The filing notes that the FBI was prepared to drop the investigation of Michael Flynn because there was “no derogatory or leading information.” They failed to produce “any information on which to predicate further investigative efforts.”

It remained open despite this because Flynn spoke with the Russian ambassador during the transition as part of his new duties as NSA.

Because of phone calls, which were legal, the FBI decided to investigate him based on violations of The Logan Act. That is a 1799 law that is believed to be unconstitutional. It would be extremely difficult to prosecute.

Agent Peter Strzok contacted his paramour, Lisa Page, counsel to deputy AG Andrew McCabe that their “utter incompetence” in not closing the case “helps us.” Page was relieved and the Flynn case was kept open based on a “sole call to Ambassador Kislyak.”

FBI Director Comey decided they would investigate but would take the approach that it would be kept secret from the White House. It “frustrated” his boss Sally Yates and one other official. This isn’t how things are done.

On January 24, 2017, it came to a head when Yates demanded Comey brief the White House. Comey didn’t return her call [knowing what she was going to say] and had already sent Strzok and one other agent to speak with Flynn to entrap him.

Acting Attorney General Yates was “flabbergasted” and “dumbfounded.” Other senior DOJ officials “hit the roof.”

Plans had already been made on how to do it legitimately. There were discussions and concerns about the aggressiveness but McCabe cut them off.

Flynn was clearly “unguarded” in the interview and viewed the FBI as “allies.” He couldn’t remember a lot of the conversations with Kislyak.

Both of the agents who interviewed Flynn “had the impression at the time that Flynn was not lying or did not think he was lying.”

That takes us to page 11 of 20, but you can read the DOJ’s reasoning when they made the recommendation on the next ten pages.

Read the filing:

Flynn Motion.pdf by Johannah Winter on Scribd