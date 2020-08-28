Civil rights activist Clarence Henderson explains his support for Donald Trump

Civil rights activist Clarence Henderson, born on the wrong side of the tracks, a victim of racism in the Jim Crow era, supports Donald Trump. He is a Republican and explains why. It is “the Republicans who passed the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery…it was the Republican party that passed the 14th Amendment that gave the black man citizenship.” And it was the Republican party that “passed the 15th Amendment giving black men the right to vote.”

“Freedom of thought is a powerful thing,” Mr. Henderson said. The media is trying to convince people “to conform to the same old Democrat talking points.” What that gets you “is the same old results.” Henderson quoted Biden audaciously saying, if you don’t vote for him, you ain’t black. To that, Mr. Henderson says, “Well, if you do vote for Biden, you don’t know history.”

Donald Trump is not a politician, he’s a leader, Mr. Henderson said. Then he explained what President Trump has done for the black community: he has restored lives with criminal justice reform, put money into black colleges, and has built opportunity zones. Donald Trump “embraces the civil rights movement of the ’60s…this is the America I was fighting for 60 years ago, and it’s the America Donald Trump is fighting for today.”

Watch:

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH