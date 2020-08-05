Attempted murder suspect released without bail accused of 3 more shootings

Darrius Sutton, accused Brooklyn gang member, was released without bail in May. At the time, he faced an attempted murder charge. He was also involved in three shootings since his release – allegedly, of course. New York prosecutors want to put Trump and his administration in prison, but not criminals.
Sutton, 23, allegedly shot another man in the courtyard of an East New York building in May, seriously injuring the victim who was also a witness, according to the feds, The New York Daily News reported.
“Despite charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault with intent to cause injury, Sutton was released in the state case without bail set, according to court documents.”
The sole witness recanted. We can’t imagine why.
“At the time of arraignment, the sole eyewitness had recanted so we did not have sufficient evidence to keep the defendant in custody,” a spokesman for the DA said in a statement. “The investigation is continuing and we hope other witnesses come forward.”
DARRIUS IS A ONE MAN CRIME SPREE
“Less than two months after being sprung, the purported Bloods gang member allegedly joined others in three drive-by shootings this summer,” The New York Post reported.
“The gunplay took place between July 13 and 14 and were just a few of the six shootings in which Sutton participated over the past year, federal prosecutors allege.”
“The defendant’s violent spree over the last year has left at least seven individuals with gunshot wounds,” federal prosecutors wrote, according to The Post.
“That these events did not lead to seven deaths is entirely fortuitous — the videos described above make clear that the defendant shoots to kill.”
Authorities took him into custody last week and he is now being held in federal custody. Because NYC won’t do it! NY won’t do it!
Violent crime, in particular shootings, has skyrocketed in New York City this year.
Governor Cuomo is the moron who passed the no-bail law with his robotic Democrat-controlled legislature. On top of that, de Blasio, who loved the law when it was passed and whose wife blew $1 billion on who knows what, cut $1 billion from the NYPD and eliminated the anti-crime unit.
This is going on throughout our big cities.
Governor Cuomo and Black Eugenics: Black on Black Murder
Imagine Soldier Field beyond capacity, brimming with 63,879 young African-American men, ages 18 to 24 — more than U.S. losses in the entire Vietnam conflict. Imagine the University of Michigan’s football stadium — the largest in the U.S. — filled to its limit of 109,901 with black men, age 25 and older. Now add 28,223 more — together totaling more than U.S. deaths in World War I.
Picture two UIC Pavilions packed with 12,658 Trayvon Martins — black boys, ages 14 to 17 — nearly twice the number of U.S. lives lost in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now picture all of them dead. The national tally of black males 14 and older murdered in America from 1976 through 2005, according to U.S. Bureau of Justice statistics: 214,661. The numbers tell only part of the story of this largely urban war, where the victims bear an uncanny resemblance to their killers. A war of brother against brother, filled with wanton and automatic gunfire, even in the light of day, on neighborhood streets, where little boys make mud pies, schoolgirls jump rope, where the innocent are caught in the crossfire, where the spirit of murder blows like the wind. It is, so far, a ceaseless war in which guns are often the weapon of choice, and the finger on the trigger of the gun pointed at a black male is most often another black male’s.
The numbers alone are enough to make me cry — to wonder why — we as African Americans will march en masse over one slain by someone who is not black, and yet sit silent over the hundreds of thousands of us obliterated from this mortal world by someone black like us, like me. It is a numbing truth borne out by hard facts: From 1980 through 2008, 93% of black victims were killed by blacks. Translation: For every Trayvon Martin killed by someone not black, nine other blacks were murdered by someone black.
In 2005, — blacks — accounted for 13% of the U.S. population but 49% of all homicides. The numbers are staggering, the loss incomprehensible. Add to the tally of black males 14 and older slain across the country from 1976 to 2005, another 29,335 (slain from 2006 to 2010), and their national body count rises to 243,996, representing 82% of all black homicides for that 35-year period. What also becomes clear is this: We too often have raised killers. And this war is claiming our sons. But that’s still not the end of the story. Add to that number 51,892 black females ages 14 and older, plus five whose gender was not identifiable, and the total, not counting children, is 295,893 — more than the combined U.S. losses of World War I, the Vietnam, Korean and Mexican-American wars, the War of 1812 and the American Revolutionary War.