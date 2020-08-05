Attempted murder suspect released without bail accused of 3 more shootings

Darrius Sutton, accused Brooklyn gang member, was released without bail in May. At the time, he faced an attempted murder charge. He was also involved in three shootings since his release – allegedly, of course. New York prosecutors want to put Trump and his administration in prison, but not criminals.

Sutton, 23, allegedly shot another man in the courtyard of an East New York building in May, seriously injuring the victim who was also a witness, according to the feds, The New York Daily News reported.

“Despite charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and assault with intent to cause injury, Sutton was released in the state case without bail set, according to court documents.”

The sole witness recanted. We can’t imagine why.

“At the time of arraignment, the sole eyewitness had recanted so we did not have sufficient evidence to keep the defendant in custody,” a spokesman for the DA said in a statement. “The investigation is continuing and we hope other witnesses come forward.”

DARRIUS IS A ONE MAN CRIME SPREE

“Less than two months after being sprung, the purported Bloods gang member allegedly joined others in three drive-by shootings this summer,” The New York Post reported.

“The gunplay took place between July 13 and 14 and were just a few of the six shootings in which Sutton participated over the past year, federal prosecutors allege.”

“The defendant’s violent spree over the last year has left at least seven individuals with gunshot wounds,” federal prosecutors wrote, according to The Post.

“That these events did not lead to seven deaths is entirely fortuitous — the videos described above make clear that the defendant shoots to kill.”

Authorities took him into custody last week and he is now being held in federal custody. Because NYC won’t do it! NY won’t do it!

Violent crime, in particular shootings, has skyrocketed in New York City this year.

Governor Cuomo is the moron who passed the no-bail law with his robotic Democrat-controlled legislature. On top of that, de Blasio, who loved the law when it was passed and whose wife blew $1 billion on who knows what, cut $1 billion from the NYPD and eliminated the anti-crime unit.

This is going on throughout our big cities.