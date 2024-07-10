Claims of a Toxic Anti-Heterosexual Culture in the WMBA

Basketball star Candice Wiggins says she was bullied for not being gay. She estimates that 98% of the players are Lesbians, and the bullying was so bad that she retired early.

No one should be bullied, and certainly not for whomever they choose to sleep with.

We see the same thing with Caitlin Clark, who is hit with the double whammy of being heterosexual and white. She is also a standout like Wiggins.

If this is accurate, the WMBA must clean up its cultural problems. The first step is to be honest about them. Caitlin Clark has stepped back from her playing a bit at times, and the bullying is likely part of it.

Doubt it…. Candice Wiggins was a college star at Stanford, the third pick of the 2008 WNBA draft and a 2011 champion. And at the mountaintop of her basketball career, her sexuality marred the moment. There is a “very, very harmful” culture running throughout the WNBA, she… https://t.co/cMGD4NIjxe — The Texas Ranger (@texasranger1914) June 30, 2024

Heterophobia in the WMBA

A courageous Candice Wiggins has said this since 2017. Her fellow players and coaches said it wasn’t true, but now we see the attacks on Caitlin Clark. Now that we know such things exist, there could be a conspiracy of silence.

Sounds like a lot of jealousy.

Outkick reports that Wiggins, who is a straight black woman, was the 3rd overall pick in 2008. She retired in 2016 at 29 years of age. Wiggins was still at the top of her game.

A year later, Wiggins explained in an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune that the lesbians in the WNBA “bullied” her over her heterosexuality and popularity.

“I wanted to play two more seasons of WNBA, but the experience didn’t lend itself to my mental state,” Wiggins said. “I didn’t like the culture inside the WNBA, and without revealing too much, it was toxic for me. … My spirit was being broken.

“Me being heterosexual and straight and being vocal in my identity as a straight woman was huge,” she added. “I would say 98 percent of the women in the WNBA are gay women. It was a conformist type of place. There was a whole different set of rules they (the other players) could apply.”

“People were deliberately trying to hurt me all of the time,” Wiggins recalled. “I had never been called the B-word so many times in my life than I was in my rookie season. I’d never been thrown to the ground so much. The message was: ‘We want you to know we don’t like you.’”

She said they were always trying to turn her gay.

Now we have Caitlin Clark.

She’s the biggest star in the league. She signed a $28 million endorsement deal with Nike. She is white in a league of mostly black and evidently bitter women.

Clark is also straight. She has a boyfriend. And inside WNBA locker rooms, Outkick says there is a sense of heterophobia.

Chicago player appears to call Caitlin Clark a “b*tch” and then drops her away from the ball. This wasn’t a called a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/uC3zwmg4St — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 1, 2024