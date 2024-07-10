The Framing and Persecution of Donald J. Trump

The House Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan, released a report on Tuesday titled “Lawfare: How the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and a New York State Judge Violated the Constitutional and Legal Rights of President Donald J. Trump.”

The report analyzes DA Alvin Bragg’s April 2023 34-count criminal indictment against Trump. It also looks at the judge’s serious conflicts of interest, and the unconstitutional gag order.

It explains the several ways in which New York County District Attorney (DANY) Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of President Trump suffers from severe legal and procedural defects, including:

Bragg’s unconstitutional and unprecedented Russian-nesting-doll theory of criminal liability [Lavrentiy Beria smiles from the depths of Hell], in which the jury never had to reach unanimity as to each element of the criminal offenses; and

Bragg’s usurpation of the federal government’s exclusive authority to prosecute alleged violations of federal campaign finance laws and the Biden-Harris Administration’s refusal to intercede to protect federal interests.

The report also details Merchan’s egregious legal rulings before and during the trial. They all cut against President Trump’s rights, including:

Judge Merchan’s failure to recuse himself for manifest political bias against President Trump;

The unconstitutional gag order he imposed on President Trump during the trial;

Merchan’s admission of plainly inadmissible, irrelevant, and unfairly prejudicial testimony against President Trump; and [Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen’s hyper-sensationalized lies.]

Judge Merchan’s refusal to permit former Federal Election Commission Chairman Bradley Smith to testify. Since one of the crimes was possibly a campaign finance charge, he could explain the Federal Election Campaign Act. They wouldn’t let him explain it to the jury.

Donald Trump didn’t violate the Federal Election Campaign Act. The Southern District of New York had investigated but not prosecuted it. Additionally, it is not a state law but a federal law. The state cannot prosecute federal law. Yet, in the end, it was one of three charges Bragg created.

It is also of interest that The House Judiciary Committee obtained an email conversation between Biden’s DOJ operative, Matthew Colangelo, and NY AG Letitia James’s office. This was in December 2022.

Investigating Matthew Colangelo

Chairman Jordan is investigating Colangelo. Colangelo left a high-level DOJ job to work as Bragg’s underling to prosecute Donald Trump. His deep ties to Biden’s DOJ are indisputable.

He had also been in communication with Letitia James’s office. They are all one big happy family of hitmen.

“Matthew-glad to see you are back in NYC. Sounds like you and Mr. Trump’s paths will continue to intersect,” James Sheehan wrote to Matthew Colangelo on December 7, 2022.

New document obtained by @JudiciaryGOP: Letitia James’s office was thrilled when Matthew Colangelo was hired by Alvin Bragg. “Matthew-glad to see you are back in NYC. Sounds like you and Mr. Trump’s paths will continue to intersect.” pic.twitter.com/fl8zWOiJ7H — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 9, 2024

In May, a progressive New York City jury found Trump guilty on 34 felony counts. This was after partisan judge Juan Merchan guided the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial to a conviction. He told jurors they could choose among three predicate crimes Trump allegedly committed. This was announced only when the jury was sent to the jury room to decide. It left the defense team at a grave disadvantage as to how to defend against the invisible underlying crime.

The trial was a Beria-style event without a predicate to investigate, much less convict. Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.

Then, there is the civil sexual abuse trial with a crazy plaintiff with no evidence. Let’s not forget the obscene Letitia James trial claiming DJT over valued his real estate. Boeing had to pay less for killing two planes full of people.