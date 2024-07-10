The Nation’s Capital: Too Dangerous for US Marshals & Justices

A DC hood went up to a US Marshal’s car as officers waited for Justice Sotomayor. With a gun in hand, he tried to hijack their vehicle. The hijacker didn’t know they were marshals. He is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. He won’t be committing crimes for a while.

A U.S. marshal on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s D.C. security detail shot and wounded an 18-year-old early Friday. The teen [probably a gang member] tried to carjack a marshal, authorities say.

It was outside Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s residence.

Two marshals were parked in separate vehicles when Kentrell Flowers, 18, of Southeast, got out of a vehicle, approached a marshal, and pointed a handgun at him “in an apparent attempt to carjack him,” police said in a statement. Flowers got out of a silver minivan and pointed the gun through the driver’s side window, a criminal complaint said.

The marshal drew his gun and fired several shots. A second marshal got out of another vehicle and also opened fire.

A marshal shot Flowers about four times, hitting him in the mouth, documents say. The marshal provided first aid, and the minivan took off.

There was at least one other in the van that dropped off Flowers. The van took off.

There doesn’t seem to be any political motive.

DC claims crime is going down, but they also don’t prosecute many of these criminals or reduce felonies to misdemeanors.

