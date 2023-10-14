Clear Evidence of Good and Evil This Week

After this week, it’s clear that we have radical illegal crossers, antifa, and Black Lives Matter rooting for the death of Israelis in US major cities. This is what we have in this country. This is who we are now?

Here’s Japan singing the Israel National Anthem. They stand apart from the horrific pro-Hamas rallies and riots in the West.

THE GOOD



Look at some of the murdered.

Erick Erickson did a good job of describing evil in this clip.



The displays by the hardcore Progressive left in the West are terrifying. What’s next? Genocide in the United States or some other Western nation. My family fought in every war. They fought in World War II against the Nazis and Fascists, and we must fight them again. The monsters rallying for Hamas, claiming it’s for Palestine, are evil.

EVIL

This is an flyer for a rally by students at California State University Long Beach, depicting the paraglides used to massacre 260 concert goers in Israel this weekend. There are no words for this. This is not a “protest for Palestine.” This is evil. pic.twitter.com/UXZycbgzmm — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) October 10, 2023

This is a terrorist caught by israel army, look what is saying regarding what happened in that massacre. They beheaded people, raped, and did whatever they want to. I cant take people which stand with this evil. pic.twitter.com/kUpRYyzvU7 — อยากรู้จักเดียวทักไป (@WvyZo0u) October 14, 2023

Chaos in Rome, Italy. Police beat Left-wing extremists and pro-Hamas Muslims who want Islamic Jihad in Europe. This madness must be stopped now. Do you think they regret allowing to be mass illegal immigration? Jihad Friday #IllegalMigration #Friday13th #HamasTerrorist… pic.twitter.com/DBGb94OsNO — Alissa (@Alissa4TheUSA) October 13, 2023

The Pro-Palestine Rallies immediately after the massacre are pro-Hamas, and it’s evil.

The pro Palestine rallies over the last couple of days in Paris France. #IsraelPalestineConflic #gaza

pic.twitter.com/5unE7ni43Q — Johnny (@tallyman2023) October 13, 2023

France just banned pro-Palestine rallies. Perhaps the UK should follow suit? Supporting some cause does not mean you have the right to promote violence on others. https://t.co/HBrflkSA1W — Punk31 (@Punk319) October 12, 2023

Pro-Palestine rallies today in New York. Extra police presence.

pic.twitter.com/CrKpnz3aEC — TheRealBiffBifford (@TBifford) October 12, 2023

Breaking: Pro-Palestine protesters shut down a Chicago City Council meeting to try to stop a proposed resolution declaring Hamas “terrorists” for their massacres in southern Israel starting on Oct. 7. Police removed all of the public. pic.twitter.com/wfFzbVQHcv — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) October 13, 2023

Berlin. Muslims celebrate the massacre that took place yesterday in Israel. How can anyone not see this evil in plain sight? pic.twitter.com/9c6B4zCTIO — David Vance (@DVATW) October 8, 2023

Related