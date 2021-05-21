Clever person puts Russian army ad beside US army ad – yikes!



















Someone was clever enough to put the US army recruitment ad up against the Russian army ad. We can only repeat Ted Cruz’s words, “holy crap.” In fact, let’s say it again, ‘holy crap.’

Who would you rather have storming this hill? The Russian he-man or the little wokey whiney girl who thinks a march is courageous? The leftists are mocking the military and making us a laughing stock.

The wokey lefties are now destroying the military with their leftist nonsense. Someone’s parents or march history is not important in choosing soldiers.

Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…. https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

