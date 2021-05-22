Politico report on why Donald Trump didn’t fire Christopher Wray



















According to a report by Politico President Trump wanted to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and came close in April of 2020.

Because of Bill Barr, he didn’t.

Trump believed Wray wasn’t doing enough to investigate the Obama spying allegations. President Trump was angry with Wray for defending the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which enabled ‘spying,’ in Trump’s view, on his 2016 campaign.

Christopher Wray also sealed most of the infamous Kavalec Memo for 25 years. The memo is key because it proves the dossier was a fraud and the FBI lied. Wray was good at hiding exculpatory information.

Barr was brought into a secret White House meeting and found out about Trump’s plan to fire Wray.

Trump wanted to replace Wray, who he appointed, with counterintelligence head William Evanina and former Devin Nunes aide Kash Patel.

Why was that controversial? He should hire and fire anyone he wants.

Politico was out with the new details – if it’s true. They said that DJT decided against the firing when Bill Barr threatened to quit.

Trump would also get angry with Wray whenever he gave testimony about Russia and when he talked about election security.

Wray lives in an alternative universe.

Trump allegedly wanted to fire him after that, but that April day was his most serious attempt. Trump thought Barr would agree and it was a done deal when he set up the meeting. But Barr was never really on his side, neither was Wray.

Related

















