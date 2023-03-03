Climate Change Is a Military Priority Equal to China and Russia

The Pentagon will begin incorporating climate analysis into its wargaming and analysis efforts. They are featuring this issue as part of its future National Defense Strategy, reports Defense News.

They regard climate change as a priority equal to the Russia and China threat.

Does anyone think we can win a war with these people? China is extremely dangerous, and Russia threatens World War III, but it’s about climate change.

AUSTIN MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT

The announcement by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin came shortly after mentally deficient Biden signed a series of climate change executive orders.

The Defense Department “will immediately take appropriate policy actions to prioritize climate change considerations in our activities and risk assessments to mitigate this driver of insecurity. As directed by the President, we will include the security implications of climate change in our risk analyses, strategy development, and planning guidance,” Austin said in a statement.

“As a leader in the interagency, the Department of Defense will also support incorporating climate risk analysis into modeling, simulation, wargaming, analysis, and the next National Defense Strategy. And by changing how we approach our own carbon footprint, the Department can also be a platform for positive change, spurring the development of climate-friendly technologies at scale.”

“There is little about what the Department does to defend the American people that is not affected by climate change,” Austin concluded. “It is a national security issue, and we must treat it as such.”

JOHN KERRY HAS A ROLE IN THE NSC

It gets worse.

The former Secretary of State John Kerry will be put into a new role with the National Security Council. He will focus entirely on the issue. Hanoi John should make fast work of the military.

The administration is filled with WOKEs. They’re destroying the military like they destroy everything they touch.

