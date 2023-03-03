Hershey’s Hates Women on International Women’s Day

For International Women’s Day, Hershey’s Canada has released five limited editions “HER for SHE,” chocolate bars featuring the faces of five women to “shine a light on women and girls who inspire us every day.”

The chocolate bars feature Autumn Peltier, an Indigenous rights and water activist; Naila Moloo, a teenage climate innovator; Rita Audi, a gender and education equality activist; Kélicia Massala, the founder of Girl up Québec; and Fae Johnstone, a transgender activist and the executive director of consulting firm Wisdom2Action, reports CBC.

They are all obviously far left, but the best is the man dressed as a woman representing International Women’s Day. Fae Johnstone is a man.

This is political indoctrination of the masses, and Hershey’s is an enthusiastic partner in it. I don’t think I ever need Hershey’s chocolate again as long as I live. The indoctrination is bad enough, but pretending a man is a woman to erase women is a step too far.

We wish Johnstone the best and hope Fae has a great life, but I, for one, will not pretend a trans person is a woman.

Some people are calling for a boycott but the company doesn’t care. Hershey’s is so rich and powerful, a boycott won’t work.

Hershey’s hates women.

The chocolate’s out of the wrapper! Honoured to be featured in this campaign by @Hersheys Canada for #InternationalWomensDay alongside 4 brilliant sisters and change-makers. https://t.co/0s9uh8MvHv pic.twitter.com/jdXNJfcZmo — Fae Johnstone, MSW (@FaeJohnstone) March 1, 2023

Canada has gone to the dark side, and the US is doing the same thing. This evening, Tucker addressed the attack on Christian pastors in Canada, also happening in the United States.

That’s what happens as a country turns to totalitarianism.

