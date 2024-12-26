Climate Grifter Wants to “Engineer” You to Dislike Meat

Climate grifter and bioethicist S. Matthew Liao wants to see humans artificially “engineered” to be intolerant to meat. And why? For the climate, of course. The fact that he has no right to engineer anyone seems to have escaped him. There is no proof that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming.

As you go through the clip, when Liao mentions engineering people to dislike meat, he is greeted with cheers and gleeful agreement. These are the globalists who want to control you: the TED speakers, the WEF, EU, WHO, and UN totalitarians.

“Climate change is one of the biggest problems that we face today,” says Liao as WW3 threatens and China takes over the world. “Millions could suffer hunger, diseases, and coastal flooding as a result of climate change.

“We may be beyond the point of no return.

“Scientists believe that we have no choice but to consider geoengineering. This is large scale manipulation of the Earth, such as spraying sulfate aerosols into the ozone layer in order to increase the reflectivity of the planet. But geoengineering is very, very risky. We have never attempted these technologies on such a large scale, so we could end up destroying the entire ozone layer. I want to consider a class of solutions that have never been considered before – human engineering. [The audience is thrilled]

“It involves the biomedical modification of human beings. I’ll give four examples. Here’s one. 18% of greenhouse gas emissions come from livestock farming, so if we eat less meat, we could significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. Now, some people would be willing to eat less meat, but they lack the willpower. Human Engineering could help.

“Just as some people are naturally intolerant to milk or crayfish like myself, we could artificially induce mild intolerance to meat by stimulating our immune system against common proteins. And in this way, we can create an aversion to eating echo and friendly food. And we can do this, for example, by having meat, patches, kind of like Vicodine patches. People can then wear these patches before they go out for dinner to curb their enthusiasm for eating meat.”

He is concerned about what geoengineering might do to the environment since they haven’t a clue as to what it would do. However, he has no idea what side effects that patch would have either, and anyone who agrees to it is a Guinea Pig. How long before it’s mandated as a sacrifice to the Climate god?

Just say no to these people. They have no ethics and are manipulative social engineers.

Watch:

Bioethicist S. Matthew Liao: In order to fight “climate change”, humans should be artificially “engineered” to be intolerant to meat. “If we eat less meat, we could significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.” “Now, some people would be willing to eat less meat, but they… pic.twitter.com/2fIZw7lJFL — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 26, 2024

via WideAwakeMedia

Then There Is the Issue of Human Emissions

Wide Awake Media also included this speech by Australian geologist Ian Plimer, in which he explains:

“No one can show from the scientific literature that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming,” Mr. Plimer said. “We have built this whole empire based on something that cannot be shown, and in fact, you can show the opposite.”

“The whole move with human induced global warming has got nothing to do with the environment. It’s got everything to do with deconstruction of our society, as a mechanism of unelected people gaining power, and I’m sick of it.”

Australian geologist, Ian Plimer: “No one can show from the scientific literature that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming… We have built this whole empire based on something that cannot be shown, and in fact you can show the opposite.” “The whole move… pic.twitter.com/RTwtRK1EWW — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) April 24, 2023

