NYC Hell: No One Helped Woman Stabbed & Punched Unconscious

Jason Sargeant is just another violent, demented man roaming Manhattan streets.

On Christmas Eve in Grand Central Station, Imani-Ciara Pizarro, 26, got off the 4 train at 10 pm to head to her administrative night job at the Roosevelt Hotel, a shelter. That’s when 28-year-old Jason Sargeant began yelling, “What’s your problem?”

He stabbed her in the throat, kicked her phone away, and then “sucker-punched” her in the back of the head “as hard as he could,” forcing her to the ground. She “blacked out.”

She was Facetiming with a neighbor when she was struck.

No one helped her. There were no Daniel Pennys. People on the platform looked frozen, and there were no police anywhere—no one even called 911.

Her neighbor on the phone called 911.

