Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov doesn’t see the value of achieving peace through a ceasefire in Ukraine. He said it’s a “road to nowhere.” Lavrov calls for “reliable agreements” to address root security issues.

Lavrov also highlighted Russia’s readiness to engage in talks with the incoming Trump administration while criticizing France for its ambiguous actions regarding the conflict, including offering secret talks without Ukraine’s involvement.

Lavrov said in an interview with the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya 1 TV channel that “Moscow has no illusions about an easy resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.”

Lavrov stated that a truce would allow Kyiv to accumulate forces so that it could then “try again to inflict

Lavrov wants a “legal” “international” agreement.

