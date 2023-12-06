Climate Kook John Kerry Is Coming for Your A/Cs & Refrigerators

COP 28 was a complete farce. The President of COP28 was Sultan Al Jaber, the half-brother of Crown Prince bin Salman. He started it off by saying that there is “no science” behind eliminating fossil fuels. Then he returned a few days later to say he never said it. He said that even though it’s on tape, and everyone heard him say it.

Climate czar John Kerry watched as people backed off the climate extremism, and he pledged to close down all US power plants and end coal in under ten years.

Kerry also committed to slashing the nation’s emissions from cooling-related products in the hoax battle against man-made global warming. In other words, he’s coming for our air conditioners and refrigerators while he lives in splendor.

Kerry made his latest announcement at COP28, where the U.S. allied with more than 60 other nations in joining the Global Cooling Pledge, the world’s first collective focus on climate-warming emissions from cooling equipment and appliances.

The US’s word “is 100% percent good,” said Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate change at the COP28 Bloomberg Summit.

Kerry isn’t worried about Trump and doesn’t seem to think he’ll win. But even when Donald Trump was president, he said they added green energy, and Donald Trump didn’t know it.

Kerry is completely unaware that people throughout the world laugh at him.

DONALD TRUMP DEALT WITH KERRY DURING THE HANNITY TOWN HALL

During the Fox town hall with Sean Hannity, Donald Trump said John Kerry has to be stopped.

“I see John Kerry all over the place talking about [how] we have to get rid of our coal plants,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“And yet China is building one coal plant a week, massive coal plants, and they’re doing it just automatically. And John Kerry wants us to stop doing anything we can. We have a country; we have to fire up our factories. Wind is not going to fire up our factories.”

“This guy, I mean, think of it,” Trump continued. “He goes all over the world in a private jet, by the way. He goes all over the world talking to these people about getting rid of coal plants. They all laugh at him. They, you know, treat him with respect. He’s gone. They say, what an idiot. What a jerk. And then they go ahead, and they build their coal plants.”

