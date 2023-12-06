UN Invokes Article 99 of Behalf of Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres invoked Article 99 of the U.N. charter on Wednesday for the first time. He cited a “severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza” as the war rages on between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
In a letter to José Javier De la Gasca Lopez Domínguez, the current U.N. Security Council president, Guterres said he expects “public order to completely break down due to desperate conditions, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible.”
The invocation of Article 99 allows the U.N. secretary-general to bring the attention of the security council to “any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security,” per the U.N.
Guterres has called for a ceasefire.
NEW – Secretary-General Guterres invokes “Article 99” of the UN Charter for the first time.pic.twitter.com/xLvTiMMOh1
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 6, 2023
.@antonioguterres didn't care when:
1.5 million were killed in Cambodia
Half a million were killed in Rwanda
Half a million were killed in Syria
But only when Israel kills Hamas terrorists, he invokes Art.99 for the first time!
You are a disgrace. Resign!
_ pic.twitter.com/BQ87FCXqww
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 6, 2023
The UN is a joke. Now Israel sees how much hatred there is against their country. The Palestinians have enabled and supported Hamas for years. I don’t feel sorry for any of them. They need to be wiped out.
There was a cease fire, many, many of them over the years, and each and every time the first ones to break the peace, missiles are fired into israel from gaza, and other areas, from the same group of affiliated individuals. Seems to me that the time outs, and cease fires, don’t work.
They don’t work. All they do is give Hamas time to regroup and reload.
Typical leftists…..
Interesting. Hamas and other terrorist groups have been at war with Israel shooting rockets all the time and have never been asked to stop or grant a ceasefire.
Those calling for ceasefire at this stage long ago lost the moral basis for any such appeals.
They did not protect Israel, so Israel has had to protect itself. If they are wise they will wipe HAMAS out.