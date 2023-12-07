Leftists Indict 6 GOP for Signing Up as Electors in Nevada

In another case of lawfare, a Nevada grand jury has returned an indictment against six Republicans, accusing them of falsifying records. Each faces two felony charges.

This is not a crime. They believed they were following the law, they accepted legal advice from Trump’s attorney, and nothing was done in secret or deceitfully.

They were indicted for serving as alternate electors. They never served as electors, but if then-Vice President Mike Pence called upon them, they would serve. It was in accordance with Trump’s attorney’s legal judgment. Pence never called on them.

The district attorneys decided to charge them in the run-up to the 2024 election to bolster the federal case.

Republicans charged: Nevada State Party GOP chair Michael McDonald and vice chair Jim DeGraffenreid, Durward James Hindle III, Shawn Meehan, and Eileen Rice. Jesse Law, the chair of the Clark County Republican Party, also faces charges.

Charges include offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged instrument, which refers to a letter detailing the “certificate of the votes of the 2020 Electors from Nevada” to Vice President Pence ahead of the electoral certification in January 2021.

The indictment accuses the defendants of signing “fake” elector certificates “with the intent to defraud” U.S. government officials. Nothing was done surreptitiously in an attempt to defraud.

“We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, said in a press release. “Today’s indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done.”

As if Democrats care about democracy.

