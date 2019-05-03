Clinton-Controlled DNC Attempted to Collude with Ukraine in 2016

A Ukraine ambassador confirms that a Democratic National Committee contractor tried to collude with Ukraine. It is important to note that at that time, DNC chair Donna Brazile said Hillary Clinton took control of the DNC.

Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American leftist, was a mover and shaker in the Democrat Party in 2016 as a DNC contractor and early-on complained that the Trump campaign was too cozy with Russia. A lot of her anger stemmed from the hiring of Paul Manafort.

A new report by John Solomon reveals that in 2016 the DNC contractor — Chalupa — actually solicited information from the Ukrainian government on Trump’s campaign chief Paul Manafort and tried to get the Ukrainian president to publicly comment on Manafort’s ties to Russia when he was visiting the US.

THE HILL STORY

THE HILL – In its most detailed account yet, Ukraine’s embassy in Washington says a Democratic National Committee insider during the 2016 election solicited dirt on Donald Trump’s campaign chairman and even tried to enlist the country’s president to help.

In written answers to questions, Ambassador Valeriy Chaly’s office says DNC contractor Alexandra Chalupa sought information from the Ukrainian government on Paul Manafort’s dealings inside the country, in hopes of forcing the issue before Congress.

Chalupa later tried to arrange for Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to comment on Manafort’s Russian ties on a U.S. visit during the 2016 campaign, the ambassador said.

He didn’t know of her connection to the DNC:

Chaly says that, at the time of the contacts in 2016, the embassy knew Chalupa primarily as a Ukrainian-American activist, and learned only later of her ties to the DNC. He says the embassy considered her requests an inappropriate solicitation of interference in the U.S. election.

“The Embassy got to know Ms. Chalupa because of her engagement with Ukrainian and other diasporas in Washington D.C., and not in her DNC capacity. We’ve learned about her DNC involvement later,” Chaly said in a statement issued by his embassy. “We were surprised to see Alexandra’s interest in Mr. Paul Manafort’s case. It was her own cause. The Embassy representatives unambiguously refused to get involved in any way, as we were convinced that this is a strictly U.S. domestic matter.

“All ideas floated by Alexandra were related to approaching a Member of Congress with a purpose to initiate hearings on Paul Manafort or letting an investigative journalist ask President Poroshenko a question about Mr. Manafort during his public talk in Washington, D.C.,” the ambassador explained.

Efforts to get a response from Chalupa failed.

While Democrats falsely accused the President of collusion with Russia and all we heard was, ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ Democrats appear to have colluded with Ukraine.

A PREVIOUS REPORT

This was rumored to be the case in 2017, but now it is confirmed by a Ukrainian ambassador.

In 2017, Ukrainian government officials were reported to have tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump in 2016.

Politico revealed in January 2017, some of the Ukrainian government’s anti-Trump activities during the election.

One of Clinton’s former White House aides, a DNC operative named Alexandra Chalupa, they wrote, worked with the Ukrainian government and journalists to dig up Russia-tied opposition research on Trump and his soon-to-be campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

Chalupa met with Ukrainian Ambassador Valeriy Chaly and one of his aides, Oksara Shulyar, at the Ukrainian Embassy in March 2016 to talk about ferreting out Paul Manafort’s Russian connections. That was four days before Trump hired Manafort.

“The day after Manafort’s hiring was revealed, she briefed the DNC’s communications staff on Manafort, Trump and their ties to Russia, according to an operative familiar with the situation,” Politico reported.

According to Politico in 2017, the Ukrainian embassy was also very “helpful” in answering questions. They worked closely with reporters to uncover dirt on both Manafort and Trump.

Wikileaks Exposed Her Shenanigans

Some of Chalupa’s emails were uncovered by Wikileaks. They exposed the connections. In one email to the DNC, Chalupa reported that she was working with Yahoo News reporter Michael Isikoff and “connected him to the Ukrainians.”

Isikoff provided the article that backed up the dossier.

Michael Isikoff is the Yahoo reporter whose article provided the circular backup for the dossier to secure a FISA warrant. He was tied to the DNC through Chalupa.

Julian Assange tweeted an email that indicates the reporter was secretly working with the Democrat National Committee.

In an email from Alexandra Chalupa to DNC’s Louis Miranda, she writes:

“…A lot more coming down the pipe. I spoke to a delegation of 68 investigative journalists from Ukraine last Wednesday at the Library of Congress – the Open World Society’s forum – they put me on the program to speak specifically about Paul Manafort and I invited Michael Isikoff whom I’ve been working with for the past few weeks and connected him to the Ukrainians…”

Emails reveal that Michael Isikoff, whose Yahoo News article based on the “Steele dossier” was used to obtain the FISA interception warrant against the Trump campaign’s Carter Page, was secretly “working with” the DNC. https://t.co/zsRlb9CcVm pic.twitter.com/dkc4JIV0XN — Defend Assange Campaign (@DefendAssange) February 7, 2018