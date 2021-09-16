HHS discovers FL’s success with mAb, then drastically cuts their allotment

















If you get COVID, make sure you ask for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies in the emergency room because the hospitals won’t give them to you once you’re admitted. Biden’s HHS discovered how effective they are and decided to ration them. Ron DeSantis was particularly effective in setting up treatment centers that use these therapeutics so Biden’s HHS drastically cut his allotment.

Earlier this month, Biden’s HHS announced they were going to oversee the rationing of the highly effective therapeutics, monoclonal antibodies.

Representative Chip Roy of Texas was one of the first to raise concerns. he wanted to know why they were taking over. Many suspected there was a partisan motivation. He sent a letter to HHS secretary, corrupt Xavier Becerra asking the question, who didn’t answer.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis opened up treatment centers that use monoclonal antibodies (mAb). Other red states did the same.

Immediately following this, HHS decided to update their announcement and begin rationing to make all things equitable as Marxists are wont to do to their enemies.

With no notice, Biden took 42,000 weekly doses of mAb from Florida citizens. It’s almost as if they want to kill us. Look…

