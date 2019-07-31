Clinton Judge Dismisses DNC Suit as ‘Entirely Divorced from Facts’

A federal judge — a Clinton judge — dismissed a lawsuit by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) against key members of the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks over hacked DNC emails. Judge John Koeltl said they “did not participate in any wrongdoing in obtaining the materials in the first place” and therefore bore no legal liability for disseminating the information.

He said the case was “entirely divorced from facts.” That pretty much describes the entire Russia conspiracy accusations.

Democrats have desperately tried to tie the Trump team to illegal activity in Russia, and they still are. They even like to pretend Special Counsel Robert Mueller found evidence of it

The DNC asserted in court filings — without facts — that the Trump team’s meetings “with persons connected to the Russian government during the time that the Russian GRU agents were stealing the DNC’s information.” According to them, that was a sign that they were conspiring with the Russians to “steal and disseminate the DNC’s materials.”

They are trying to get the President for what they perceive are his thought crimes.

“In short, the DNC raises a number of connections and communications between the defendants and with people loosely connected to the Russian Federation, but at no point does the DNC allege any facts … to show that any of the defendants — other than the Russian Federation — participated in the theft of the DNC’s information,” Judge John Koeltl said in his 81-page opinion. “Nor does the DNC allege that the defendants ever agreed to help the Russian Federation steal the DNC’s documents.”

Another sorry joke of an accusation by desperate leftist Dems refusing to accept the results of the election.

The President responded.

….vindication & exoneration from the Russian, WikiLeaks and every other form of HOAX perpetrated by the DNC, Radical Democrats and others. This is really big “stuff” especially coming from a highly respected judge who was appointed by President Clinton. The Witch Hunt Ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019