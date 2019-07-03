Clinton Judge Overruled AG Barr on Bail Hearings for ‘Asylum Seekers’

A federal judge blocked an order from Attorney General William Barr that stated certain asylum seekers can be detained indefinitely.

Judge Marsha Pechman, a Clinton judge in federal court in Washington issued a preliminary injunction earlier this year that required asylum seekers who are given a hearing in their proceedings to be released within seven days after that hearing is granted.

The Trump administration had asked her to dismiss that ruling after Barr issued his new asylum order.

Pechman rejected that request Tuesday, ruling that the policy implemented by Barr’s order was “unconstitutional.”

She wrote, “It is the finding of this court that it is unconstitutional to deny these class members a bond hearing while they await a final determination of their asylum request.”

Bloomberg reports that the order mandates immigration judges conduct hearings for all asylum applicants to ask for release on bail within seven days of a request if they have a “credible fear.”

The judge said immigration authorities must demonstrate in these hearings why applicants aren’t being released. The proceedings must be recorded and a written transcript must be made available, according to the ruling.



In April, the same judge ruled these asylum seekers must be given bail hearings.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr immediately and formally prevented asylum seekers from requesting bail hearings. Tuesday’s ruling specifically addresses and prohibits Barr’s policy, which was set to be enforced July 15.