Clinton Probe Was Rigged from the Start & Wray Is Stonewalling

They were never going to bring charges against Hillary, according to the latest report from The Hill’s John Solomon. However, the Clinton case may not be settled. Two senators have not given up and are trying to get the information that does show they never intended to charge Hillary.

THE DOJ/FBI HID EVIDENCE FROM AGENTS

Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), stated in a letter that they are learning the Hillary Clinton email case may not really be settled.

An uncovered staff memo obtained by the senators shows the FBI probe under James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok did not provide access to “highly classified” evidence that could have resolved important questions.

The failure to look at the evidence back in 2016 occurred even though the agents believed access to the sensitive evidence was “necessary” to complete the investigation into Clinton’s improper transmission of classified emails — some top secret — on her unsecured private email server, the memos show, Solomon says.

The Wray FBI is currently stonewalling and the DOJ has known about the evidence since at least 2018 thanks to DOJ IG Horowitz’s probe.

Johnson and Grassley haven’t been able to get answers from FBI Director Christopher Wray or Attorney General William Barr for a year as to whether or not they would look at the critical evidence ignored in 2016.

There could be a legitimate reason, but we don’t know what that might be.

The Senate staff memo succinctly lays out just how egregious the FBI’s decision was in 2016:

The inspector general’s “appendix raised a number of serious questions because, as explained on page 154 of the unclassified DOJ IG report, the FBI decided not to seek access to certain highly classified information potentially relevant to the investigation despite members of the FBI case team referring to the review as a ‘necessary’ part of the investigation,” the Senate staff wrote.

“As a result of the findings in that appendix, Senator Grassley wrote a classified letter to DOJ on October 17, 2018, which remains unanswered. On January 15, 2019, at Mr. Barr’s nomination hearing, Senator Grassley asked Mr. Barr if he would answer the letter, if confirmed, to which he attested, ‘Yes, Senator.’ On April 16, 2019, Senators Grassley, Johnson, and Graham sent a letter to Attorney General Barr reiterating the need for a written response to that letter.”

CONSIDER THIS BACKGROUND

As Solomon previously wrote, then-FBI Director Comey’s original draft findings in the Clinton case concluded her transmission of classified emails through an unsecured server was “grossly negligent,” the legal standard supporting a felony charge under the Espionage Act.

But the findings were edited and the term changed to “extremely careless,” and Comey chose on his own to announce on July 5, 2016. He said he would not seek criminal charges. That, according to the Inspector General was the FBI wrongly usurping the Attorney General’s job. His role was solely to indict, not give a final verdict.

In addition, FBI general counsel James Baker believed — almost until the last minute before Comey’s announcement — that Clinton should, in fact, face criminal prosecution, but he was talked out of it, Solomon writes.

And in a passage that often gets overlooked by reporters and pundits alike, Solomon continues, IG Horowitz concluded in his final report about the Clinton email caper that the anti-Trump biases that FBI agent Strzok and bureau lawyer Lisa Page expressed in text messages may have affected their decision-making to focus more urgently on the now disproven Trump-Russia collusion allegations rather than to finish work on the former secretary of state’s email problems, an investigation code-named Midyear.

The FBI’s top lawyer felt Clinton should be indicted but the FBI walked it back. Agents were focused on Trump collusion as opposed to Clinton emails, which the IG thought demonstrated bias.

Now, the FBI is stonewalling and won’t release any information.

We do have two systems of justice as it appears now. Hillary is still enjoying accolades and wealth, McCabe is going to work on CNN, Strzok and McCabe are suing for wrongful firing, and Comey is bloviating and attacking Trump.