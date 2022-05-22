They Toyed with Monkeypox in FEBRUARY to Develop at PCR Test

You probably guessed who was toying around with Monkeypox. It was and maybe still is The Wuhan Institute of Virology. They assembled a monkeypox virus genome. They allowed PCR tests to identify it, using a method researchers flagged for potentially creating a “contagious pathogen,” The National Pulse revealed.

The study can be found on this link.

TAR assembly was used and the paper stated that TAR “applied in virological research could also raise potential security concerns, especially when the assembled product contains a full set of genetic material that can be recovered into a contagious pathogen.”

The study was first published in February.

We can’t answer for the security of it, but why would they spend time in February developing a PCR test for Monkeypox? It wasn’t a problem in February.

THEY BREED MUTANT MONKEYS AND RABBITS WITH RECKLESS PROCESSES

In June 2021, The Sun UK reported that in addition to bat studies, Wuhan was breeding mutant monkeys and rabbits, then injecting them with viruses.

Writing for The Mail at that time, journalist Jasper Becker said: “The fact is that China has a reputation for recklessly encouraging, or at least tolerating, all kinds of experiments that are not permitted elsewhere in the world.”

He claims Chinese scientists have been taking “daring” and “unethical” risks with their lab experiments.

