“Closest, First Cousin” Convicted of Fraud! Huma Abedin’s Crime Family?

Huma’s “closest” cousin Omar Amanat was convicted of fraud in Manhattan federal court. He was immediately jailed because of the severity of the offenses and faces more than a decade in prison, Page Six reports.

He was convicted along with cohort Kaleil Tuzman of all charges stemming from his role in a technology firm named Kit Digital.

They inflated the company’s value and bilked investors.

Amanat described Huma as “his first cousin, his closest.”

His brother Irfan was arrested in Saudi Arabia and will face the same charges.

Judge Paul Gardephe ordered Amanat immediately jailed after the verdict, citing his attempts to fabricate evidence in the case.

“The evidence of their criminal schemes was so overwhelming that Amanat actually tried to fool the jury by introducing fake emails into the record as exculpatory ‘evidence’ in this trial,” acting Manhattan US Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement. “Unfortunately for Tuzman and Amanat, the jury saw through their tangled web of lies, convicting them on all counts.”

Gardephe ripped the father of six for his “disregard and a disdain for the courts and legal process.”

Six children! Awful!

