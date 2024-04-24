Closing in on World War III

According to the AP, Joe Biden secretly sent long-range missiles to Ukraine. The missiles were part of a $300 million military assistance package that Joe Biden’s regime sent.

The US continually escalates.

Ukraine used them to bomb a military airfield in Crimea. The missiles can travel 190 miles.

Biden, who clearly has dementia, approved the delivery of the long-range Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, in February. In March, the U.S. included a “significant” number of them in a $300 million aid package announced, one official said.

Everything Biden said he wouldn’t send to escalate the war, he eventually sends, as Zelensky said he would. Congress is backing this.

Next – jets?

The war in Ukraine is going nowhere and will continue to go nowhere. No one is talking peace deals.

