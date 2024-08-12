Closing Olympic Ceremony: Gold Satan & Demonic Dancers

M DOWLING
The Olympic games ended as badly as they began. It began with a perverted Last Supper and a nude pagan, along with at least one guy with his willy hanging out. It ended with Gold Satan and creepy globalist dancers. This is the religion they hope to bring to the world. It has elements of Star Trek without the good values.

These globalists are sick, and they are succeeding in manipulating people. They are glamorizing their new religion. Satan is gold. Perverted dancers are talented.

The only thing they were missing was the human sacrifice.


