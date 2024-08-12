EU Tests a Surveillance Vaccination Card to Restore Trust

Belgium, Germany, Greece, Latvia, and Portugal are participating in a broad public testing program of the new EU “vaccination card.” The card’s purpose is to restore trust in vaccinations and help management. It will allow member states to “verify the authenticity of digital records through an interoperable trust architecture.”

Sounds Big Brother-ish.

EU News:

The EVC is designed to empower individuals by giving them control over their vaccination data, thus facilitating the management, review, and sharing of their vaccination records as needed.”

This certificate, with over 2.3 billion issued, became a cornerstone of Europe’s pandemic management strategy by facilitating secure travel across the EU and enabling the coordinated relaxation of travel restrictions starting in August 2022.

They forgot to mention that they authoritatively mandated no travel for the unvaccinated and unmasked.

It’s a global need allegedly:

This foundational digital public health infrastructure was created to meet the ongoing global need for a system that ensures the integrity and bilateral verification of health documents, thereby safeguarding against current and future health crises.

In September, they will pilot the newly developed European Vaccination Card (EVC). All member states will have these cards after the test.

Globalist EU officials say EVC “aims to empower individuals by consolidating all their vaccination data in one easily accessible location.”

It’s a substitute for the Vaccine Passport.

They will have printed cards, mailed copies, and digital smartphone versions.

We know where they are headed with this since we know how they behaved as totalitarians in the past, and we’ve seen the authoritarian World Health Organization Pandemic Treaty draft.

Globalists want to keep us from traveling without vaccination.

We would be better served if they stopped the gain of function experiments. That is what led to the pandemic in the first place.

The European Vaccination Card

(to make life easier propaganda) September 2024 in 5 pilot countries: Latvia, Greece, Belgium, Germany, and Portugal. The card aims to empower individuals by consolidating all their vaccination data in one easily accessible location. pic.twitter.com/GQmE1JcWh8 — Dr. Kat Lindley (@KLVeritas) July 29, 2024