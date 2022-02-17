Clown Show Continues! Dem Crack Pipes Are Back!

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was very disturbed by what she said is fake news, that the White House approved free crack pipes to drug addicts. She was very angry. Then we heard they were kits to clean the pipes so they can keep using them again and again. The distinction was one without a difference.

But, wait, Senator Rubio wanted to pass a bill — The Crack Act — to prevent the government from paying for crack pipes. Senator Leahy objected, saying it would limit the government from treating drug addiction.

Huh? If they’re not funding crack pipes, why is this a problem?

Senator Rubio said they want to exempt “cylindrical tubing” for mouthpieces for crack pipes.”

“Cylindrical tubing” sounds like CRACK PIPES.

PSAKI LYING

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: “We’ve been very clear that we are not providing funding for crack pipes.” pic.twitter.com/0coqDvNghy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 15, 2022

Psaki LIES about Biden’s crack pipe distribution program, says that the “safe smoking kits” don’t feature the actual pipes. Total lie. It’s in the SAMHSA documentation. But this is coming from a serial gaslighter. pic.twitter.com/lHIev1Ue7G — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) February 9, 2022

RUBIO WANTS TO BAN CRACK PIPES

Leahy refusing to ban something they swear they’re not doing. How strange!

The admin. said they wont send out crack pipes, but Rubio says that the majority wants to exempt “cylindrical tubing” — mouthpieces — for drug pipes — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 17, 2022

Related