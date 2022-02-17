Ottawa Police Arrest Co-Organizer of Freedom Convoy

Co-organizer of Freedom Convoy 2022 Chris Barber was arrested and is expected to be charged criminally. Some predict he will be made an example of and overcharged.

The verbal attacks on the truckers’ characters are heating up and the police appear ready to enact a plan of some kind. Numerous truckers have had their accounts frozen and threats were lodged against donors, even in the US.

Another co-organizer, Tamara Lich also expects to be arrested.

This lady is absolutely amazing…trucker convoy organizer Tamara Lich seems to accept she is going to jail. The world needs to rally behind this amazing lady.!#IStandWithTam pic.twitter.com/SJjn7FL8Rd — Pelham (@Resist_05) February 17, 2022

It really doesn’t look like 9/11:

Trudeau says this is an emergency more grave than 9/11. pic.twitter.com/RRC2YFstQk — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 17, 2022

This trucker is prepared to lose his truck.

Reporter:Are you prepared to lose your truck? Trucker: yeah, it’s just a material possession. Freedom is much more.#FreedomConvoy2022 #CanadaTruckers #TrudeauHasGotToGo pic.twitter.com/jOXshEWRxB — The Trucker 🚛🇺🇸Mr. Geno Riley (@RiggsGeno) February 16, 2022

