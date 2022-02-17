Most Dangerous Anti-Gun Settlement Yet

The most dangerous lawsuit settlement yet took place this week. It threatens our ability to own guns and defend ourselves.

Remington Arms agreed Tuesday to settle liability claims from the families of five adults and four children killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, according to a new court filing, marking the first time a gun manufacturer has been held accountable for a mass shooting in the U.S.

Remington agreed to pay the families $73 million, ABC News reports.

This is a disaster and sets a precedent. Sympathy and concern for the families aside, the manufacturer is not responsible for an insane youth’s use of a gun. His mother allowed him to access guns illegally and even had him take shooting lessons.

The case is meant to destroy gun manufacturers in this country.

President Biden in line with his administration’s continuing attack on the second amendment said in a statement Tuesday evening, that this begins the “necessary work of holding gun manufacturers accountable for manufacturing weapons of war and irresponsibly marketing these firearms.”

“This progress is the result of the perseverance of nine families who turned tragedy into purpose,” he added.

That’s like holding Ford responsible for someone running over someone.

The lawyers went after alleged “egregious marketing” practices. That’s how they started with the tobacco companies.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs contended that the company marketed rifles by extolling the militaristic qualities of the rifle and reinforcing the image of a combat weapon — in violation of a Connecticut law that prevents deceptive marketing practices.

If nothing else, advertising will change.

Remington was at the mercy of bankruptcy trustees and the insurance company.

The insurance company settled. We aren’t sure why. Perhaps, they felt this is a cheaper option and less damaging than a trial. Maybe they’re WOKE?

Currently, the WOKEs are using ESG to edge out gun manufacturers, and dealers, using social credit scores.

We too can be Maoist China.

The families of those children murdered by Adam Lanza can never be compensated. It’s a horror that most people still get sick thinking about but it’s not Remington’s fault.

These cases are illogical on the face, but the goal is to destroy gun companies in the United States. The Left wants us unarmed.

The Left plans to keep filing lawsuits.

“This is a historic event because it’s the first time since the passage of the federal immunity shield for the gun industry in 2005 that a firearms manufacturer has settled with victims like this,” said Timothy Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University College of Law. “… The fact that Remington was willing to come to the table at all is surprising.”

